Naruto Gives Its New Villain a Dark Gift From Game Of Thrones

Kara has become one of the biggest threats to take on Naruto, and the franchise is hoping to make the organization even more terrifying before long. If you are reading the manga, then you will know what a pain this group has become. Just recently, its leader was taken down at great cost to our heroes, but it seems Kara isn't too bad off. After all, a new baddie has risen from the ashes, and they seem to be taking a queue from... Arya Stark?

If you have read chapter 55 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, then you will know what's up. The big update ended with our heroes back in the village, but they are worse for wear. After all, Naruto has lost his Tailed-Beast while Sasuke's Rinnegan has been destroyed. The group is hopeful that the worst is over, but Code knows that is not the case.

After all, the manga ended the chapter on a close-up of the baddie. The character, who made their debut in the anime, has become a pivotal villain in the series overall. Before Isshiki passed on, the Otsutsuki gave his will to Code to carry out. Now, the newcomer has a list of people he wants dead, and he has started reciting the prayer to himself much like Arya did in Game of Thrones.

According to Code, his list of targets is smaller than the one Arya carried. He is eager to kill Kawaki, Amado, Sasuke, Naruto, and Boruto. If Code can kill the latter, he will also be rid of Momoshiki in one go, and our new baddie is eager to see this list through.

If you liked Game of Thrones, you will be very familiar with this sort of prayer. Arya began her own once her father was beheaded, and it grew as the series went on. Characters like Cersei, The House, Meryn, and more found their way onto her list before Game of Thrones wrapped on HBO Max. Most of her targets did end up dead by someone's hands, so the prayer was ultimately effective. So now, fans will have to wait and see how Code does with his recital.

