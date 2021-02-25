Boruto Sets The Stage for the Otsutsuki's Evolution

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has set the stage for the Otsutsuki Clan's evolution. The alien beings have been the big bads of the Shinobi world ever since Naruto: Shippuden and the Fourth Great Shinobi War - and their threat has only grown in Boruto. The manga's new arc saw one of the most powerful Otsutsuki (Kaguya's partner Isshiki) finally reveal himself. With Isshiki came a lot of big revelations about the true origin and nature of the Otsutsuki - as well as their methods for achieving immortality. Isshiki has been defeated, been in Boruto's latest chapter he reveals a plan to create a whole new breed of Otsutsuki!

Warning: Boruto Chapter 55 SPOILERS Follow!

In Boruto's new chapter, Boruto, Naruto, Sasuke, and Kawaki are left reeling after the hard fight with both Isshiki, and the spirit of Momoshiki Otsutuski, which can possess Boruto through his Karma seal. Naruto has lost Kurama for good, and Sasuke's Rinnegan has been destroyed - Hidden Leaf is vulnerable like never before.

Meanwhile, Isshiki's essence isn't quite gone from the world like everybody thinks it is. The Otsutsuki villain left behind a defective White Karma seal on one of his Kara agents, Code; it's not viable for Isshiki to resurrect himself, but it is enough for him to transfer his "will" and power to Code, before his soul dies. Isshiki also leaves the boy with some clear instructions: capture either Boruto or Kawaki, and feed their Otsutsuki-tainted DNA to the Ten-Tails. Doing so will give Code access to the full sequences to the Otsutsuki that died on Earth, thereby fully transforming Code into a new breed of Otsutsuki creature! Isshiki promises with enough planets conquered and life devoured, Code will evolve into a god.

(Photo: Shonen Jump Magazine)

Boruto has now cleared away the older generation of "shinobi vs Otsutsuki" feuds, and set its younger generation of shinobi and villains on some clear paths that will eventually collide. In fact, Isshiki's death has Code immediately reciting an Ayra, Game of Thrones-style list of people he plans to take out. The list includes Boruto, Kawaki, Naruto, Sasuke, and Kara traitor Amado - and it looks like Code will waste no time getting to it.

Granted, Isshiki was doing some classic villain grandstand monologuing in his last moments - but that doesn't mean the lofty goals he set for Code can't be achieved. We have no idea how Code's mission relates to Boruto and Kawaki's eventual falling out and conflict, once they reach their teenage years. Their epic duel could end with one of them getting fed to a Ten-Tails for all we know...

Boruto releases new manga chapters FREE online monthly. The anime is streaming on Funimation and Hulu.