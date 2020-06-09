Naruto and Pain Hit the Club in This Viral Video

✖

One of the biggest fights in the history of the Naruto franchise was easily the battle between the future seventh hokage and the member of the Akatsuki named Pain, and one dance club has gone viral for giving patrons of the establishment the opportunity to rock out with a remix of the two ninja clashing during their original battle. Ultimately, Naruto was able to save the day and defeat Pain with what he had learned from his deceased master Jiraiya, and this was the big first step in changing the village's mind about him and the nine tailed fox inside.

Naruto: Shippuden, the sequel series of Naruto, had a number of tragic moments, but perhaps none were more tear inducing than the death of the beloved character Jiraiya, who had been taken out by his former student who now went by the name Pain! With Naruto having lost one of the most important people in his life following Jiraiya's fall, this set the stakes for not only the young jinchuuriki but the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha. As Naruto was able to defeat Pain physically, his compassionate demeanor was able to sway him from his original path of destroying the village and instead, sought redemption following his own demise.

A Facebook User shared this bumping clip of a night club remixing the fight between Naruto and Pain that took place in Naruto: Shippuden, cauing a crowd full of dancers to rock out to one of the best fight scenes that was ever animated in the Masashi Kishimoto franchise:

Anime Music Videos have been a big part of the medium for some time, with fans getting the opportunity to splice in some of their favorite scenes from countless series with some new music bumping in the background. Rarely have we seen anime make its way into night clubs as this Naruto: Shippuden clip had, but it would certainly be fantastic seeing these two different worlds merge again at some point in the future!

Pain returned briefly during the Fourth Ninja World War, being resurrected in part thanks to the dark jutsu employed by Kabuto, the original inheritor of Orochimaru's power, but ended his life on a high note in his search for redemption.

