Naruto Creator Gives JoJo's Bizarre Adventure A Twist

Masashi Kishimoto put his name on the map with the anime series Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and much like the creator of One Piece Eiichora Oda, he took the opportunity to give his own interpretation of the Hirohiko Araki created franchise JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. With many different protagonists to choose from in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with each member of the Joestar family bloodline getting their own story, but the creator of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha decided to give his interpretation of Giorno Giovanna of the recent season of JoJo, Golden Wind!

The Golden Wind was the latest season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, featuring the young gangster Giorno Giovanna as he worked with other Stand Users in a bid to overtake the Passione mafia and point it in a more altruistic. While Naruto and JoJo don't have that much in common, the franchise that focuses young ninja attempting to protect their respective villages has recently changed hands when it comes to protagonists. While the first two series followed the character of Naruto in the titular series Naruto as well as the follow up of Naruto: Shippuden, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations follows the seventh hokage's son and a new band of villains looking to change the world!

Twitter User Fabio_Zord shared this amazing interpretation of Giorno Giovanna from the fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, bringing the unique style of Masashi Kishimoto to the franchise that was created by Hirohiko Araki that continues to gain popularity with each passing day:

Kishimoto's Giorno looks really good as well pic.twitter.com/UxoAWQ73ag — Fábeo (@fabio_zord) June 4, 2020

There has never been an official crossover between JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Naruto exclusively, unless you count the likes of the video game Jump Force that saw characters from each series appearing in the fighting game as part of a smorgasbord of Shonen anime characters. While the Joestars and the Hidden Leaf Village all exist in very different worlds, it would be interesting to see if Stands or ninja arts would be able to come out on top when it comes to a free for all.

