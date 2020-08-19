This Epic Naruto Cosplay Breaks Rock Lee's Limits

✖

There is perhaps no more beloved character of the Naruto franchise than Rock Lee, the young ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village who had to little to no understanding of ninjutsu but was able to strengthen himself through sheer force of will and physical training and one fan has given us an amazing new cosplay that once again brings the brawler of Konoha to life. Though Rock Lee no longer holds the spotlight as he once did in the new series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, he has taken the role of teacher for his son, Metal Lee.

Rock Lee's defining moment to this day was his initial battle with the sand ninja of Gaara, who had the ability to manipulate the sand that he carried around in a gourd that was strapped to his back. Despite unleashing the weights that were a part of his training and moving faster than most could see, Lee was ultimately unable to defeat his opponent and suffered serious injury as a result of the bout. Eventually returning and helping his friends in the "Search for Sasuke", Rock Lee had earned his place as a fan favorite and it's no surprise to see that he is appearing time and time again even though he no longer holds a key role in the franchise.

Instagram Cosplayer Jason Jaeger shared this amazing Rock Lee Cosplay that truly "unleashes the gates" of the hard working ninja that has saved the lives of his fellow Konoha ninjas time and time again:

What was your favorite Rock Lee moment during the entirety of Naruto? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.