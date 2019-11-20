Funko Previews New Naruto Sage of Six Path Pop

Naruto has all sorts of merchandise in stores, and Funko has only made it easier to bring a piece of the series home. If you want to have Hidden Leaf Village heroes on your shelf, you can pop a few dollars to get one of Funko’s many vinyls. Over the years, a slew of Naruto figures have joined the company’s catalog, and it seems a new one is on the way.

Over on Twitter, fans got a look at the next Funko pop for Naruto. The official image of Naruto (Six Path) went live, and this variant has a special glow-in-the-dark finish for fans.

As you can see below, the figure shows looks much like the current Six Path figure out in stores. However, Naruto is covered in a glow-in-the-dark finish here. With his outfit changed, fans are looking forward to seeing how the pop looks in the dark, and they think it will suit Naruto just fine.

First look at GITD Naruto (Six Path)

via @funkopops.nl pic.twitter.com/0d3DXXo82j — Funko POP Hunters (@FunkoPopHunters) November 20, 2019

So far, there is no word on where this figure will be sold. The image revealed of the Six Path figure feature a slew of special edition stickers. It is likely this pop will become an exclusive, so fans will want to keep up with the collectible to find where it will be sold.

If this figure does not tickle your fancy, there are plenty of Naruto figures sold by Funko. From Sasuke to Kakashi and more, you can take home your favorite Hidden Leaf hero thanks to Funko, and there are lots of Naruto variants to go around.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.