Naruto and Sasuke Just Suffered a Devastating Loss in Boruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ manga has been in the midst of a heated Kawaki centric arc, and it’s only gotten more intense with each new chapter as the leader of Kara, Jigen, has jumped into the battle himself. After transporting Naruto to a new dimension in the previous chapter, the latest release of the series continues the battle with Naruto and Sasuke to unfortunate results. While their teamwork was enough to catch Jigen by surprise in the previous release, Chapter 38 has Jigen powering up to an extent that leads Naruto and Sasuke to a devastating loss in the fight.

As Jigen taps into his mysterious Otsutsuki Clan power, Naruto and Sasuke try their hardest in order to fight but none of their efforts seem to make a difference as Jigen easily tears through their toughest attacks and leaves Sasuke completely injured and Naruto sealed within a mysterious casket at the end of the chapter.

Naruto and Sasuke activate the full range of their abilities, but Jigen is fast and they can’t land a solid hit. Susanoo is slower than Jigen, and he manages to knock Sasuke out of Susanoo completely. It’s the same for Naruto as he manages to separate him from his Nine-Tailed Beast chakra form as well. His previously revealed techniques are made even stronger by his Otsutsuki transformation too.

Now the rods he used to pin them down can be summoned instantaneously, and Jigen even uses them to save himself from one of Sasuke’s sword strikes. Even Sasuke’s Amaterasu doesn’t seem to work on him, so Naruto and Sasuke soon run out of options. Exhausted, Jigen plunges several rods into Naruto and Sasuke and pins them down.

He plans to seal Naruto away in a coffin, which it turns out that’s where he transported him too in the first place, but wants to kill Sasuke because he can escape at any time. Sasuke refuses to leave Naruto alone at first, but Naruto urges him to escape so they can figure out how to defeat Jigen later. Buying him time with his Shadow Clones, Sasuke is able to escape from the dimension before Jigen strikes.

But Sasuke is worse for wear as he’s completely bloodied and at a loss for what to do next. It’s even more perilous for Naruto as he’s completely sealed within a large coffin. Jigen decides not to kill him now because he’s used too much chakra already, but will one day return to deliver the final blow. Now fans have to anxiously wait to see how Sasuke and Naruto can recover from such a total defeat.

