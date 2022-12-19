Naruto: Sasuke Retsuden Anime Shares First Details

Naruto is gearing up for the new year, and of course, that means tons of new content is on the horizon. While Boruto keeps up in the manga, all eyes are on the anime as Naruto has a number of projects in the work. The next big one will go down next month as Sasuke Retsuden will be getting its own anime run. And now, we have our first details about the arc.

The update comes courtesy of Shueisha as the publisher shared a couple of key details about Sasuke Retsuden. During Jump Festa, the company gave the official word the anime was happening, and it will be taking over Boruto: Naruto Next Generations for a spell. The arc will kick off at the end of January, and obviously, fans are ready for the spin-off to go live.

Naruto's New Anime

According to Shueisha, the first episode will launch on January 22nd, and it will be titled "Secret Basement". The following episode will be titled "Sky Descending to Earth", and it will launch on January 29th. At this point, we have not been told how long this arc will last, but Sasuke Retsuden has a fair bit to cover. And of course, Shueisha has blown up the story's spot as of late with its manga.

If you did not know, the light novel launched its own manga this year, and it has become a quick hit. Digital services like the Shonen Jump app continue to rank Sasuke Retsuden as one of its top-read releases. Now, Studio Pierrot is getting ready to bring the arc to life with its own anime. So if you need more info about the story, you can read the official synopsis of Sasuke Retsuden below:

"Uchiha Sasuke heads for an astronomical observatory, far from the Land of Fire. There, he syncs up with Sakura, and together they dive into an undercover investigation in search of traces of the Sage of Six Paths! They discover a plan that goes beyond life and death, and a battle that will test this husband-and-wife team till death do they part."

Are you excited to check out this Sasuke spin-off? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.