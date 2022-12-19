Get Ready, Spring 2023 Will Be Anime's Next Big Season

The year may be ending, but as always, the anime industry is carrying on. Right now, the fall cour is on its last legs, and all eyes are on what anime will do next. Jump Festa has fans thinking about 2023 and for good reason, after all. It wasn't long ago the event confirmed the release windows of several in-demand series. And as it turns out, well – Spring 2023 is going to be a massive season for the fandom.

If you did not realize, 2023 is going to be stacked with anime hits overall. From a new Hayao Miyazaki film to a slew of shonen debuts, the anime industry promises to drop some solid projects on fans. January will kick things off with Trigun Stampede and Pokemon to start, but things will really heat up in April.

After all, the month launches the spring cour, and 2023 will have over a dozen titles go live. From Mashle to Oshi no Ko, there will be something for everyone to watch. So for a full list of the biggest releases, you can check out anime's current schedule for Spring 2023 below:

Dr. Stone, Season 3



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Season 3



Vinland Saga, Season 2



Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku



Mashle: Muscles ande Magic



Ranking of Kings, Anime Special



Oshi no Ko



Gundam: Witch From Mercury, Part 2



Edens Zero, Season 2



Ancient Magnus' Bride, Season 2



Konosuba, Anime Spin-Off



Another World With My Smartphone



Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch



Obviously, the spring season will keep fans entertained until the start of summer, and then there is even more anime on the way. Jujutsu Kaisen has confirmed its season will drop in July, after all. Other series like Attack on Titan and Mushoku Tensei are on deck for 2023 as well though their release windows aren't set in stone. So if you ask us, well – the anime fandom is in for a treat after the new year passes!

What do you think about this next big anime season? Which series are you looking forward to watching in 2023? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.