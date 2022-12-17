Naruto: Sasuke Spin-Off Anime Announced With New Poster

Naruto's official Sasuke spin-off series is getting an anime of its own and has released its first poster to give fans an idea of the kind of intensity coming to the franchise! Naruto has been released a series of successful spin-off novels that have helped to explore the gap in between the events of the original series and the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel. With their focus on certain characters or smaller stories, they have been so successful that fans have even seen some of them getting full manga and anime adaptations thanks to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations exploring its options.

With Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime kicking off its next manga arc in the adaptation next February, the anime has announced it will be buying its time with a full adaptation of Naruto: Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust spin-off novel. While there's no word on how long this spin-off anime will be lasting within Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, you can check out the first poster for the new Sasuke's Story arc below as released by Viz Media:

How to Watch Naruto: Sasuke's Story Anime

Kicking off in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations some time in January 2023, before the anime gets back to the manga's material with the Code arc in the following month, this special spin-off gets a fresh look at Sasuke and Sakura before the events of the sequel series. The original Naruto: Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust novel is written by Jun Esaka with special elements added by original series creator Masashi Kishimoto, and Viz Media has licensed the original light novel series for an official English release.

Viz Media is also currently releases Naruto: Sasuke's Story's manga adaptation through their Shonen Jump digital library, and they tease the spin-off story as such, "Uchiha Sasuke heads for an astronomical observatory, far from the Land of Fire. There, he syncs up with Sakura, and together they dive into an undercover investigation in search of traces of the Sage of Six Paths! They discover a plan that goes beyond life and death, and a battle that will test this husband-and-wife team till death do they part."

