Naruto Cosplay Revisits Temari's Shippuden Style

Over the decades, the Shonen series known as Naruto has taken the opportunity to introduce scores of ninjas not just from the Hidden Leaf Village, but also in the Ninja World at large. One of the biggest lands that were introduced as a major rival to Konoha was the "Village Hidden By Sand" which brought the influential character Gaara into the anime. Along with Gaara, several other sand ninjas were introduced including the fan-wielding Temari, with one cosplayer bringing back the sand ninja's Shippuden style.

When the Sand Ninjas were first introduced, Temari and her cohorts were considered villains in the Shonen franchise, with Gaara especially posing the biggest threat alongside the arrival of Orochimaru. Shockingly enough, Temari found herself eventually starting a relationship with Shikimaru, the shadow-manipulating member of the Hidden Leaf Village who would eventually become the right-hand man to the Seventh Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki. With Temari giving birth to their son, Shikadai, the latest series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, has found ways to include the fan-wielding sand denizen in some of its anime adventures. While the ninja world's next generation has been the key focus of Boruto, there are still plenty of opportunities for the past generations to play a role in the proceedings.

Temari Next Generations

Instagram Cosplayer Yelihi_Moon took us back to the previous generation of Naruto to focus on the sand ninja who was able to unite her village with Konoha by falling for the braniac known as Shikamaru, helping to create a fan-favorite anime couple that proves sometimes opposites attract:

Currently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' is focusing on the new iteration of the Kara Organization in both its manga and anime adaptation, with the latter recently focusing on the Code Arc that sees the right-hand man of Jigen looking for some payback following his master's demise. While Temari hasn't played a role in recent events, her partner remains a major character meaning both she and her son might lend a hand in the near future. Regardless of Konoha's forces, the fight against the Otsutsuki remains a major threat to the ninja world.

