Naruto Promo Sets Up Kawaki's Secret Plot

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime has been working its way through its highly anticipated adaptation of the Code Invasion arc from the manga, and the promo for the next episode of the series is setting the stage for Kawaki's secret plot to save the Hidden Leaf Village! The anime spent the first few episodes of this new arc fleshing out the final member of Kara, Code, and revealed that he's got some deadly new allies as they are now preparing for their attack on the village. But there is turmoil on the inside of the village as well.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is gearing up for the first real conflict of the Code Invasion arc from the manga, and the latest episodes have seen Kawaki trying to deal with the fact that he feels much weaker following his loss of Karma. With the promo for the next episode teasing even more restrictions put on Boruto and Kawaki as a result of this new danger, all of these feelings will collide. You can check out the promo for the next episode below as spotted by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

Boruto Episode 290 Preview [English Sub]



Title: “Presence” (3/5) pic.twitter.com/Ux2Vf0FUbJ — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) February 26, 2023

How to Watch Boruto's Next Episode

Episode 290 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is titled "Presence," and the synopsis for the episode teases the next phase of the anime's take on the Code Invasion arc as such, "Boruto and Kawaki are put on watch because they are in danger of being killed by Code. While Boruto is fed up with being watched, Kawaki, through his conversations with Shikadai and Inojin, comes up with a way to circumvent the surveillance and the village's sensory system. Kawaki decides to protect Naruto and the village of Konoha, and decides to take action."

The newest episode of the series saw Code and Eida decide to wait for a proper opening to catch Kawaki since he and Boruto were being protected by the Hidden Leaf (and Eida's Senreigen lets her see everything happening), and this seems like it will be the opportunity to do so if Kawaki's sneaking around the village. But it also remains to be seen what his actual plan for it is, and now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not his secret plan makes things much worse.

