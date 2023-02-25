New Naruto Game Will Feature Original Boruto Story

The Naruto Ultimate Ninja series of games took the many ninjas that sprang from the mind of creator Masashi Kishimoto and allowed video game players to pit them against one another in a fighting game series that is set to continue later this year. Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is set to be the next big entry in the series, offering players over one hundred and forty characters to choose from. Now, it seems that the upcoming game will not only offer ninjas old and new but a new story in the life of Boruto Uzumaki.

The first Naruto game ever hit the Nintendo Gamecube in Japan in 2003, with Naruto: Clash of Ninja arriving four years following the first story that introduced fans to Naruto Uzumaki and the other ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village. Since this time, the Ultimate Ninja series has been arguably the biggest video game line under the Shonen franchise's umbrella, though Naruto Uzumaki has appeared in countless entries over the years. Boruto Uzumaki might still be living in his father's shadow, but he made his first appearance in the Ultimate Ninja Storm series with the fourth entry and has remained a part of the games since.

Boruto Original Ninja Storm

The news of the upcoming original Boruto story in Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections actually appeared in the Best Buy description of the game on the retailer's website, while also hinting at other originals that the fighting game is looking to offer fans of the most popular ninja Shonen series to date:

"For the first time in one game, relive selected scenes from Naruto's childhood until his final battle with Sasuke through anime scenes and in-game battles. Players of past Ultimate Ninja Storm games can see it all with updated graphics. Plus, experience a new Boruto story exclusive to the game."

Recently, another Shonen series offered an original story as One Piece's latest game, One Piece: Odyssey, introduced a brand new story featuring the Straw Hat Pirates that was created with an assist by franchise creator Eiichiro Oda. While not confirmed as of yet, considering that Masashi Kishimoto is currently writing the manga for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, it wouldn't be too much of a leap to expect the author to have some role to play in the formation of this upcoming original.

Via Best Buy