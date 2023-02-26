Naruto Finally Welcomes Daemon to Boruto's Anime

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been spending the last few episodes of the anime adapting the newest arc of the manga, and the latest episode has taken things up a notch by officially welcoming the deadly Daemon to the anime! After spending over a year of the anime's run working through original content, this year has seen the series return to the proper canonical events of the manga with its take on the Code Invasion arc. This picks up following Isshiki Otsutsuki's defeat, and is introducing some powerful new foes that Boruto and the others will need to face soon.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been showing more of Kara's final member, Code, as he's now been tasked with taking over the Otsutsuki's grand mission, and he's recruiting some powerful allies to help with his taking on of the Hidden Leaf Village. With the anime previously introducing Eida to the anime as one of the strongest android beings yet, the newest episode took things even further with the introduction of yet another major android, Eida's younger brother Daemon:

DAEMON IS HERE! BRILLIANT INTRODUCTION, EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS SCENE IS 10/10! #boruto pic.twitter.com/OSU29cQy4v — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) February 26, 2023

Who is Daemon in Boruto?

Episode 289 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations see Code and Eida plan to wait for an opening in the Hidden Leaf Village before going after Kawaki, but Eida reveals that she's not really suited for combat as she doesn't like getting hurt. Thus Code is going to need someone who can actually fight by his side, and Eida suggests that they awaken her younger brother for the best chance. Dubbing him her other knight, Daemon's revealed to be just as dangerous (maybe even more so) than his sister.

Once he's freed from his pod, his own deadly ability is revealed to be the power to reflect attacks directed at him. It's not even something he has to consciously activate as it just automatically seems to bounce back anyone that has a killing intent against him. That's going to make him someone completely dangerous to Boruto and the others as they really only know how to attack, and he and Eida are going to be a very tough team to deal with on top of Code.

