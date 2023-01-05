Naruto: Kakashi's Chidori Comes to Life in Viral Tech Demo

The anime industry has plenty of teachers on hand, but few can call themselves more popular than Kakashi. Since his debut, the Naruto sensei has been a popular pick with fans, and he's only grown bigger over the years. These days, it seems Kakashi is one of the fandom's top mascots, and a viral tech demo has found a way to bring the hero's Chidori to life.

The whole thing went live on TikTok courtesy of jk_wand, a user that is all about Tesla Coil tech. Using a portable current generator, the user is able to imbue electricity through their collection of anime figures. And as you can see below, the tool's current makes it appear as if Kakashi is using his Chidori when the ninja's figure is placed just so.

As you can see, the effect is wild, and it really does look like the Kakashi figure is using Chidori. The trick is definitely meant for adults as Tesla Coils shouldn't be used by kids in any way. But if you have the know-how to use a mini coil, this light show is definitely impressive.

READ MORE: Naruto Cosplay Brings Kakashi To Life In Viral Post | Naruto Spin-Off Reveals Sasuke's Romantic Side | Naruto: Sasuke Retsuden Releases First Promo

Of course, no one has quite figured out how to bring Naruto's other iconic jutsu to life. There is no feasible way of making tangible Shadow Clones, and let's not even get started on the Rasengan. It is said that high-class technique is like holding a hurricane in your hand. So for now, let's just enjoy what science has given us with Kakashi and his Tesla-enabled Chidori.

What do you think about this wild Kakashi setup? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.