Viral Naruto Cosplay Plucks Kakashi Straight From the Anime

Naruto fans love Team 7, and of course, that includes its beloved sensei. Back in the day, Kakashi Hatake left fans divided, but the teacher has become one of the anime's most popular ninjas of all time. Of course, this means fans have showered the hero with tons of tributes, but one fan is going viral all thanks to their impressive cosplay of the Copycat Ninja.

As you can see below, the work comes from Bakka Cosplay. The pro cosplayer has done a ton of looks for anime's top series, and of course, it was only time before they took Kakashi on for size. Bakka Cosplay put their make-up skills to the test to bring the ninja to life, and it honestly looks like Kakashi was plucked straight from the Naruto anime here.

Not only is the cosplay's wig styled and colored by the fan themselves, but the whole Naruto outfit was given that same treatment. From the ninja's flak jacket to their undershirt and gloves, Kakashi strikes the perfect balance between realism and canon in this cosplay. It is hard to imagine any look outdoing this one, and if you happen to attend Fantasy Basel this year, you can find this cosplayer attending in costume.

It goes without saying this take on Kakashi is impressive, and it shows just how talented Bakka Cosplay is at their job. If you want to follow their work moving forward, you can do so over on Instagram. Their profile can be found here.

What do you think of this take on Kakashi? If you were to cosplay any character from Naruto, who would you go with? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.