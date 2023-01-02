Naruto Spin-Off Reveals Sasuke's Romantic Side

If there is one thing Naruto has made clear, it is that Sakura Haruno loves her man. Since she was little, the young girl has had her eyes on Sasuke Uchiha, and the man wound up returning her affections as the years went on. In Boruto, the two are happily married with a kid, but fans still have lots of questions about their love. And now, Sasuke's Story is finally showing just how lovey-dovey the Uchiha is over his wife.

The update comes in the manga's latest chapter if you aren't caught up. When the first part of chapter six went live, fans were reunited with Sasuke and Sakura on their mission. The former narrowly escaped detection in his prison while Sakura sourced new info about the cure to Naruto's illness. Along the way, she ends up chatting with one of Sasuke's cellmates, and she learns just how romantic her man is.

After all, Ganno is able to put two and two together with the couple. He knows Sakura and Sasuke are an item once he notices her wedding ring. When asked how he knows, Ganno is vague, but Sakura puts the pieces into place. "He used to have a habit of sitting right here and gazing out the window. But ever since you came around, he stopped... He was waiting for the flowers to bloom. Your hair is an awful pretty color," he shared.

Of course, Sakura goes to check the now-barren tree, and it is an almond tree. The blooms on the tree very closely resemble – you guessed it – cherry blossoms. The flowers were just like those Sakura is named after, and of course, they match her hair. There is little doubt Sasuke was endeared by the blooms all because of Sakura, and if that is not adorable, then what is?

Did you ever think Sasuke would grow up to be a romantic?