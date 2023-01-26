Naruto Is Getting a Special VR Attraction

Japan really does get all the cool stuff when it comes to celebrating some of its biggest anime franchises. Not only does the Naruto franchise have its own theme park in the East, which allows attendees to accomplish a number of Konoha-themed tasks and take pictures in front of a life-life recreation of "Hokage Rock", but the Shonen franchise that sprang from the mind of creator Masashi Kishimoto is also set to create a unique virtual reality experience that is set to transport players to the Hidden Leaf Village this spring.

The upcoming attraction is dubbed the "NARUTO x BORUTO VR Mission: ZERO" and will allow attendees to strap on a headset to transport them directly into the ninja world and accomplish a number of tasks with backup including Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, Boruto, Kakashi, and even Itachi Uchiha. The virtual reality attraction will allow players to work their way through four different levels, which include creating a Rasengan of your own, forming a Chakra sword, and capping off with a final boss battle that pits the player against Gaara's personal demon, the One-Tailed beast, Shukaku. Much like the many exhibits and musicals that have arrived in the past thanks to the world of Naruto, there's no word on this virtual reality experience making its way to North America at present.

Naruto: Virtual Ninjas

The Naruto attraction shared new details via the Shonen franchise's official Twitter Account, which will swing open its doors in Diver City Tokyo Plaza beginning on March 21st and then close on May 28th, so if you're planning on a trip to Japan this year, keep these dates in mind:

Big things are taking place in both Naruto's anime and manga, with the former looking to adapt the Code Arc and the latter exploring the ramifications of Eida and Daemon of the Kara Organization joining up with the Hidden Leaf Village. While Code remains a major threat to the ninja world, Konoha is now having to deal with Kawaki taking matters into his own hands when fighting against the Otsutsuki. Unfortunately for the son of the Seventh Hokage, Boruto is at the top of Kawaki's hit list.

Would you love to see the Naruto virtual reality experience one day make its way to the West? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.