Naruto Is Going Viral Thanks to a Funny Boruto Blunder

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation's anime is getting dragged – and rightfully so this time. There have always been criticisms about the level of quality animation (or not) there is in the Boruto anime – and it certainly doesn't help that a recent episode of the show made one of the biggest continuity errors you could possibly make in the Naruto Universe!

Notice anything wrong here???

Yeah, Boruto's return after the Christmas Holiday hiatus didn't go so hot. Boruto Episode 282 featured a story about Sasuke's search for intel on Kara, and a flashback to years prior. Sasuke went on a mission to the Land of Redaku in the past, and when his search for Kara brings him back to the region, it opens a flood of memories. Sasuke mission in Redaku went sideways and he ended up going undercover in jail, under the thumb of a ruthless overseer – and a pesky gatekeeping dinosaur.

To be clear about time: Sasuke is an adult in these flashbacks, so there's no excuse at all for him having two arms again. Studio Pierrot almost immediately got dragged for the error, sparking an entire thread of fan reactions, with mocking memes and .gifs being dropped everywhere.

Naruto: How Did Sasuke Lose His Arm?

Naruto: Shippuden's final battle cost both Naruto and his friend/rival Sasuke an arm, as they unleashed Rasengan and Chidori attacks (respectively) at one another, in one last blast attack to finish their rivalry once and for all. However, both Naruto and Sasuke survived the blast; Sasuke lost his left arm, and Naruto lost the bottom half of his right arm. That catastrophic injury literally and figuratively joined them in blood, and when Sakura saved them with healing jutsu, Naruto and Sasuke were finally joined in spirit, and Sasuke was finally redeemed as a hero that would become Naruto's greatest ally.

It's that crucial backstory that makes this animation error truly one of the more inexcusable ones we've seen. It's not just a missed detail: it's the entire negation of core thematic development for the Naurto Saga and Sasuke's character, and it kind of boggles the mind trying to figure out how it made it to the screen.

As stated, the Boruto anime has been hounded by criticism since it began – and mistakes like this aren't going to do it any favors in reversing that stigma.

