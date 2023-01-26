Naruto Writer Shares Update on Boruto's Code Arc

It's almost time! Earlier this year, Naruto kicked off the winter cour with a special look at Sasuke, but the ninja's arc is almost done. The series will make way for Boruto's next arc soon, and it will bring Code center stage. And now, the writer behind Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is addressing the upcoming story.

The note comes from Honda Masaya himself as you may have guessed. The writer has worked on Naruto for ages, and he's overseen Boruto: Naruto Next Generations since episode 67. With more than 40 scripts under his belt, Masaya is an expert in Boruto, and it turns out they will be heading up the Code arc.

"Code's new arc, which begins on February 5th, is being produced by an equally impressive staff as Sasuke Retsudent. I am honored to have the opportunity to be in charge of a large part of its script. Please, let the way of life of Boruto be burned into your eye," the writer shared with fans on Twitter.

Of course, the note not only confirmed when Code will kick off his arc but also its head writer. Masaya will be tasked with overseeing the story from start to finish, and that is quite the task. After all, the Code arc features a lot of moving parts, but Masaya has proven his skill time and again. If anyone can do Code justice, it would be this writer, so fans can look forward to the arc's start next month.

