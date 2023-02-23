Naruto Cliffhanger Sets Up Boruto's Fall

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is now in the midst of gearing up for its next major arc, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has to be the most intense for Boruto Uzumaki yet as he got a major tease that his ending is drawing closer than ever before. The manga has been in the midst of a period of transition for the past few chapters as Boruto and Kawaki have been adjusting to the fallout of Code's attack on the Hidden Leaf Village. But things are only going to get worse from here on out after the newest chapter.

The previous chapter of the series saw Kawaki make the decision to take matters into his own hands, and protect Naruto and Hinata in his own way. By trapping them within his power, Kawaki kicked off a whole other fight against Boruto as the two of them made their way outside of the Hidden Leaf Village. But as the fight came to its messy end between the two, Momoshiki Otsutsuki provided a cold reminder to Boruto that the end that he foretold several chapters ago is coming fast.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What Is Coming Next for Boruto?

Chapter 78 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sees Kawaki directly attack Boruto and give him the scar that fans first saw on the older version of him at the very beginning of the series. Things get worse quickly after as Momoshiki uses this temporary weakness to take over Boruto's body once more and helps Kawaki escape (which raises even more questions as Kawaki is out to kill Momoshiki specifically). Once Boruto regains himself, Momoshiki sticks around in his mind to deliver a chilling warning.

Noting that Boruto has lost one of his blue eyes, Momoshiki warns that this is only the beginning. He warns that Boruto will lose everything in "very short order" and that it can't be stopped. As he fades away for the moment, he warns once more that the end has already begun. Meaning we're that much closer to the terrible future we had been warned about throughout the very beginning of the series up to this point.

How do you feel about Boruto: Naruto Next Generations finally setting up for its grand finale? What end do you think is on the way for Boruto?