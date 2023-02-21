Naruto Reveals the Origins of Boruto's Scar

It seems like Boruto is getting closer and closer to its time skip. When the anime went live years ago, fans were promised a flash forward as we saw Boruto Uzumaki fight for the future of the Hidden Leaf. The hero was far from anything we'd seen yet thanks to his attire and the gnarly scar over his eye. And at last, we just learned how that injury was earned.

The update went live this week as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations dropped chapter 78. It was there fans checked in on Boruto as the ninja learned about his parents' sudden disappearance. It doesn't take long for him to figure out Kawaki was behind the ordeal, and Boruto got his scar soon after.

As many guessed, it was Kawaki that gave Boruto the scar, but it did not go down the way we all predicted. The slash was not given during a battle, and to be frank, it wasn't even meant for Boruto. The ninja took the injury willingly to save Sarada from taking a blow from Kawaki. And while he saved his best friend, Boruto sacrificed an eye to do it.

The ninja is surprisingly calm about the whole ordeal. Boruto keeps his calm until he's forced out of his body by his Otsutsuki parasite. Now, the question remains of how Boruto and the Hidden Village will move forward now that Naruto has been sealed. Code and Kawaki have been major pains for the village. And with his own fate in flux, it will fall to Boruto to become strong enough to hold up the home his father swore to protect.

As for when Boruto will tackle its long-awaited time skip, we are all still waiting. Kawaki is out of the Hidden Leaf, and Code is gathering an army with the aid of the Ten-Tails Beast. Things are looking dark for the Hidden Leaf now that Naruto has been sealed, but it still has heroes. There is no doubt the Konoha 11 will stand up Naruto's absence to keep the village safe, and if we had to guess, Sasuke is going to take Boruto on a training mission sooner rather than later.

Do you think Boruto is ready to charge ahead into a time skip? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.