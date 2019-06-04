Fans Can Now Buy A Life-Sized Naruto Statue

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live with Naruto Uzumaki? The ninja may eat you out of house and home, but the hero would make sure to keep you safe all the same. Now, one company has found a way to bring the Naruto star into your home, but it will cost some very pretty pennies.

Recently, a company in China decided it was time to make Naruto a part of your home’s eccentric decor. This choice has led to a life-sized statue of Naruto being made, and fans can pre-order one of their own…

Videos by ComicBook.com

That is, if they happen to have a spare $22,000 in their bank account. Naruto doesn’t come cheap, and the hero is not about to sell himself short now.

As you can see above, the life-sized figure shows off Naruto in his post-timeskip form. The hero is dressed in a black-and-orange uniform with his blonde hair held back by a headband. Naruto is seen holding a Rasengan in one hand while the other is flexed to his side. Just about everything with this figure proves Naruto is ready to take down some rogue ninjas, and fans will get a chance to see the statue in person before they go in on the purchase.

If you happen to be in China this month, WonderFestival 2019 will be held in Shanghai in the city’s New International Expo Center. The event will run June 8-9 and have this statue on display before this 5’5″ figure goes up for pre-order between June and July.

So, would you be willing to pay up for this Naruto figure? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

via ANN