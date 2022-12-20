Naruto Launches Global Vote for New Manga Series

It's happening, guys. While Boruto carries on with its current arc, it seems like all eyes are on Naruto as the New Year rolls in. If you did not know, Jump Festa rolled out the red carpet for the shonen, and creator Masashi Kishimoto responded in kind. After all, the artist announced a global poll is officially underway, and its winner will star in his next manga.

The update was shared in Japan just recently on behalf of Kishimoto. As it turns out, Shueisha is overseeing the poll which is named NARUTOP99. For a limited time, Naruto fans will be able to vote for their favorite Naruto characters on social media. And once the results are in, the votes will gift the series' most popular character their own short manga.

"NARUTOP99" is a worldwide popularity poll to vote for the most popular Naruto characters.



The most popular Naruto character will be featured in a new short manga drawn by Masashi Kishimoto, and the Top 20 characters will be drawn by Kishimoto.pic.twitter.com/6cMY9c7Lqm — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) December 17, 2022

Of course, Kishimoto has some other goodies in store for winners. The top twenty characters will all be inked by Kishimoto, so fans can anticipate tons of new art from the creator. Only the number one pick will get their own spin-off manga. And obviously, the global poll has sparked fierce competition.

READ MORE: Naruto Cosplay Puts Cool New Spin on Momoshiki | Naruto: Sasuke Retsuden Anime Shares First Details | Naruto Hypes Sasuke Spin-Off Anime With New Poster

Currently, Sakura Haruno and Sasuke Uchiha are leading votes. In fact, much of Team 7 is dominating the poll, but there are some surprise picks as well. Since the contest's winner will get their own manga, some beloved ninjas who we know little about are being voted for. These picks include Shisui Uchiha and the Sage of Six Paths. So if you have a character in mind you'd like to vote for, you best turn in your ballot ASAP!

Which Naruto character are you sending in votes for? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.