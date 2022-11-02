Naruto Swaps Momoshiki's Gender With Stunning Cosplay

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced plenty of new villains in the latest series following Naruto, his family, and the village of Konoha. With the Akatsuki being defeated during the events of Naruto: Shippuden, the Kara Organization has stepped up to the plate, looking to finish what the Otsutsuki started. With the villainous Momoshiki still rattling around in Boruto's head, the antagonist has received a major makeover thanks to one cosplay that has swapped the gender of the wildly powerful Otsutsuki member.

Momoshiki has effectively been Boruto Uzumaki's version of the Nine-Tailed Fox, with the Otsutsuki member residing inside of his body and granting him more chakra but at a horrible cost. While Boruto has seemingly gained much more control over Momoshiki following the recent encounter with Code, in which the son of Naruto suffered a grievous wound that took his life, the alien ninja is still biding his time and remains a looming threat to the Hidden Leaf Village. In the latest chapter of Boruto's manga, Konoha has received two surprising new allies as both Eida and Daemon, formerly the first and only members of Code's Kara Organization, broke off from the villainous collective. While they might not be actively attempting to murder Boruto and Kawaki, these are two loose cannons that are going to need to be monitored closely as the Shonen series continues.

Boruto: Momoshiki Generations

Instagram Cosplayer Sassy Kat Cos took the opportunity to share this wild new cosplay that gives Momoshiki a brand new look, with the villain still causing problems in the Shonen series but certainly having some major power stripped away from him as a result of the manga's events:

The anime adaptation has taken a step away from following the events of the manga series, focusing on events such as Boruto and company navigating their way through a war raging in the Land of Water along with Kawaki becoming a student at Ninja Academy. With the creators behind the anime series working on a new arc in the future, it might be some time before we see the anime once again adapt the story laid out on the printed page.

