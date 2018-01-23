Does This ‘Naruto’ Easter Egg Bring The Series Full Circle?

Naruto is full of Easter Eggs and hidden goodies for fans of the series who have been following it through its entire run, but one fan noticed a shout out that has been hidden long after the series had ended its run.

By comparing Naruto and Sasuke’s last battle to their first battle, it’s almost as if the entire series had gone full circle in more ways than one.

Spotted by Reddit user Perswayable, the end of Team 7’s first mission is a lot like the end of Naruto and Sasuke’s final battle in the series. The Village of the Hidden Mist’s Haku and Zabuza lay next to each other and die while holding each other’s hands.

The end of this first mission mirrors the way Naruto and Sasuke laid next to one another after their final battle. As their final battle was full of imagery meant to evoke their journeys over the course of the entire series, this final Easter Egg seems that much more intentional.

Especially consider that in that first mission is where Naruto and Sasuke first really started to form a bond beyond just being rival shinobi sitting in ninja classes.

