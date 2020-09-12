Young Naruto Fan Goes Viral for Adorable Birthday Cosplay

✖

It's been over 20 years since Masashi Kishimoto began the Naruto franchise in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but one young Naruto fan has gone viral for an adorable birthday cosplay that reminds us that the series is just as strong today as it ever has been. The franchise has moved onto a new generation of fans as older fans introduce the fan favorite action anime and manga series to their children, young relatives, and more, so that's why one young fan ultimately went viral as the Naruto love carries onto a new generation.

@cosplayermami (who you can find more from on Twitter here) recently went viral with Naruto fans on Twitter for sharing photos of their daugther's Naruto flavored fifth birthday party complete with what has to be the cutest Naruto Uzumaki cosplay ever! There are even some Ramen noodles to top it all off! It's definitely cuter than Naruto ever was in the main series, so check it out below:

Today is my daughter’s 5th birthday and she loves Naruto. So she’s having a Naruto birthday party!!! She loves eating spicy noodles just like Naruto pic.twitter.com/ycD66ICSgw — Animom (@cosplayermami) September 10, 2020

Naruto Uzumaki himself has seen dozens of looks over the course of the franchise as he ages to new phases of his life. The most dramatic was most likely the time jump to Naruto: Shippuden which not only revealed a whole new look for Naruto (which the adorable cosplay is reflecting here), but a whole new look for all the other characters around him too.

But now that we are currently making our way through the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, that shift in look doesn't seem so dramatic anymore as we now have been introduced to a much older version of Naruto but his children as well. It's a whole new journey meant for a whole new generation like this adorable fan growing into the anime world. It's still so surprising to see this in action so many years later!

What are some of your favorite Naruto moments in Masashi Kishimoto's franchise overall? Which part of the series did you enjoy more, the first half or Shippuden? What do you think of its sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!