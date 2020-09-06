Naruto Cosplayer Brings Hinata's Gorgeous Wedding Look to Life

✖

Naruto Uzumaki has done a lot of silly things in his life, but the hero has also made his share of wise decisions. From becoming a ninja to saving Sasuke, Naruto surprised fans with his smart choices. But as one cosplayer just proved, the Hidden Leaf hero will never top the decision he made to marry Hinata.

Over on Instagram, the cosplayer cosdraw got the anime community riled up with their take on Hinata Hyuuga's wedding outfit. The heroine saw her dream of marrying Naruto come true at the end of Shippuden's run. The emotional affair brought all of the Hidden Leaf together, and cosdraw says they had to pay homage to Hinata's gorgeous wedding attire.

"Yes! Finally, here's the first photo from the Hinata Wedding [Shoot]. Guys, all the pictures are so incredibly pretty, but I don't want to post them all at once, or else my profile will only consist of Hinata," the fan shared with followers.

As you can see in the photo below, the shoot recreated Hinata's look inch by inch. A navy wig was used to bring the heroine's hair to life, and a white flower was positioned for the perfect updo. Hinata's makeup was also recreated perfectly, and her deep red lips pair perfectly with the red-and-white yukata she's wearing. The formal garment looks gorgeous thanks to its floral accents, and the cosplay completes the elegant look with a matching fan.

If fans want to relieve this moment in the anime, they only need to watch the final episodes of Naruto Shippuden. The anime adapted the vows before wrapping a few years back. And if you want to see how their married life is going, you don't have to look any further than Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.