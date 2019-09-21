Naruto Fans Can’t Believe the Series Turns 20 Today

Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto first debuted in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump on September 21, 1999, twenty years ago today. The series not only made a huge impact in its native Japan, but went on to monumental success around the world. It was the series that introduced a whole new wave of fans in the United States to the world of anime and manga, and still acts as a gateway to many other generations with its games, novels, and full fledged sequel in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Needless to say, fans are taking this opportunity to celebrate the series in a big way.

Taking to Twitter, Naruto fans can’t believe it’s been 20 years since the series first began and are showing their love in many ways. Shouting out what the series means to them, sharing photos of their collections, talking about their favorite characters, and much more.

Shonen Jump is Here to Celebrate!

Happy 20th Anniversary, Naruto! The first chapter of this world-changing manga came out Sept 21, 1999! Masashi Kishimoto’s story of a little ninja with big dreams has inspired and continues to inspire millions of people worldwide. #Naruto20Th #Naruto pic.twitter.com/c4FBZw8y2J — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) September 21, 2019

Crunchyroll is Doing it Right!

🍥 HAPPY 20TH BIRTHDAY TO THE NARUTO MANGA!! 🍥

You’ve come such a long way, Naruto 😭 pic.twitter.com/A2hdiegy4p — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) September 21, 2019

Still Underrated

Since it’s naruto’s anniversary y’all wanna know what a real underrated fight was?!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/CQqhMkHGhu — CJ |GGG| (@CJSTRO13) September 21, 2019

Thanks for the Memories

Naruto came into our lives as a goofy little kid and left as one of the greatest stories ever told. Thanks for the memories pic.twitter.com/hnJWy5BB2S — Weeb 桜 (@WeebCurse) September 21, 2019

Gotta Celebrate!

Now THIS is a Throwback!

Oh apparently it’s the 20th anniversary of the Naruto manga! Here’s my copy of the Shonen Jump that has the very first chapter: pic.twitter.com/k0xTEp9XGB — Ranma 1/2 Glomp Historian™ (@bunnycartoon) September 21, 2019

No Regrets

Ok so once again happy 20 years anniversary for Naruto 😤 my favorite series of all time. Till this day, it still helps shaping who i am, helps me find awesome friends and get through dark time. Been a fan for 13 years, never regret one bit #Naruto20Th pic.twitter.com/rlpAVexI1L — Luna reads Samurai 8 (@SharinganKyubi) September 21, 2019

Did Naruto Get You Into Manga Too?

It isn’t perfect but I would be lying if I said it isn’t one of my all time favorite series. It’s because of Naruto that I discovered what anime was and that it came from Japan. It’s the series that got me into manga & I’ll always love it. #Naruto20Th #Naruto pic.twitter.com/Gzr1m1o3BG — 💮~Lotus~💮 (@LotusAsakura) September 21, 2019

Did Naruto Inspire You Too?

Happy #Naruto20Th Anniversary!! Naruto have a big place in my heart and in my way of life! When I felt alone, without friends or family, or bakka at school, this series gave me strengh and thx to that I never give up on my dreams! Thx Kishimoto san #naruto #kishimoto @shonenjump pic.twitter.com/j9HbpyZA5J — Jamiboy (@megazerohex) September 21, 2019

