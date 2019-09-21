Anime

Naruto Fans Can’t Believe the Series Turns 20 Today

By

Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto first debuted in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump on September 21, 1999, twenty years ago today. The series not only made a huge impact in its native Japan, but went on to monumental success around the world. It was the series that introduced a whole new wave of fans in the United States to the world of anime and manga, and still acts as a gateway to many other generations with its games, novels, and full fledged sequel in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Needless to say, fans are taking this opportunity to celebrate the series in a big way.

Taking to Twitter, Naruto fans can’t believe it’s been 20 years since the series first began and are showing their love in many ways. Shouting out what the series means to them, sharing photos of their collections, talking about their favorite characters, and much more.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Masashi Kishimoto’s monumentally successful Naruto franchise, and let us know what the series means to you in the comments! Did Naruto bring you into the anime fandom? Will there ever be a series as big as Naruto? Share your love!

Shonen Jump is Here to Celebrate!

Crunchyroll is Doing it Right!

Still Underrated

Thanks for the Memories

Gotta Celebrate!

Now THIS is a Throwback!

No Regrets

Did Naruto Get You Into Manga Too?

Did Naruto Inspire You Too?

An Impact that’s Going to be Felt for a Long Time…

