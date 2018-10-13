‘Neo Yokio’ Announces First Anime Special

Fans that have been clamoring for more Neo Yokio don’t have long to wait. It’s been revealed that a new anime special will be hitting Netflix this year.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Neo Yokio Pink Christmas will release on December 7th on Netflix. As the name indicates, it will be a Christmas special, though little else is known about it at this point.

You can check out the brief video announcing the special in the embedded tweet below:

There is little to deduce from the 27-second announcement video, unfortunately. Mostly it just shows a series of shops — like Gucci and Louis Vutton — decked out for Christmas while snow falls in the foreground. The brief video concludes by showing Bachelor Rankings, with Jaden Smith’s Kaz Kaan in 2nd with his rival, Jason Schwartzman’s Arcangelo Corelli, in 1st. Oh, and the reason it’s a response to a tweet from the Toblerone brand account is because a giant Toblerone serves as a plot point in the first season.

For those unfamiliar with Neo Yokio, it was originally created by Ezra Koenig of the band Vampire Weekend. An American and Japanese co-effort, it was produced by notable anime studios Production I.G. and Studio Deen. The series is set in an alternate future of New York called “Neo Yokio,” where magicians once saved the city by demons in the 19th century and have earned their place at the top of society as “magistocrats.” The series follows one of these, Kaz Kaan, and his mecha-butler Charles as he tries to balance his vapid and wealthy lifestyle with his job of hunting down demons.

While a second season had previously been teased, it’s unclear exactly when or if that will happen. It’s possible that whatever had been planned has been morphed into Pink Christmas or that this was all that had been planned from the start.

Neo Yokio‘s first season is currently streaming on Netflix. Neo Yokio Pink Christmas is scheduled to release December 7th.