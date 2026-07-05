Kagurabachi Studio’s Latest Anime Confirms Exciting New Update

Kagurabachi is one of the hottest Weekly Shonen Jump series right now, which is all the more reason the anime announcement sparked so much among fans. Not to mention that the first glimpse shared by the animation studio is already impressive enough, which is why fans have higher expectations from the adaptation. Formerly known as CygamesPictures, the studio was initially a subsidiary of Cygames. In February this year, all shares were transferred to CyberAgent, the parent company. The studio also rebranded as Cypic before announcing the anime adaptation of Kagurabachi. While Kagurabachi‘s anime debut is set to release next year, Cypic, the animation studio behind the series, is preparing for its stunning Summer 2026 anime. The World Is Dancing will be released on July 2nd, 2026, as part of the Summer anime lineup.

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Less than a month before the release date, the anime shared a new trailer featuring the cast’s vocals. The latest video also introduced two new cast members: Inuo, voiced by Youji Matsuda, and Shirabyoshi, voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro. Matsua is best known for his role as Asbel in Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, while Sawashiro is the voice behind Daki in Demon Slayer. The anime will be streaming new episodes every week on Crunchyroll, shortly after the Japanese broadcast. The regional availability and the timing are expected to be revealed later this month in Crunchyroll’s summer schedule.

What Is The World Is Dancing About?

Image Courtesy of CYPIC

This historical anime is based on an acclaimed manga written and illustrated by Kazuto Mihara. The manga began serialization in Kodansha’s Morning magazine in March 2021 and wrapped up the story in 60 chapters. All chapters were compiled into six volumes, and the English translation is already available for sale on the official website of Kodansha. This coming-of-age story takes place in 14th-century Japan, in an era when the Northern and Southern Courts were engaged in constant conflict.

The story centers around Oniyasha, a 12-year-old boy who was born into the life of acting and dance with a traveling theater troupe. The boy is unable to understand the importance of learning the art and hesitates to fit into the world he was born into.

The World Is Dancing Is One of The Best Anime of The Year

Image Courtesy of Cypic

As he struggles to find the meaning behind dancing, his life takes a drastic turn after a chance encounter. The manga follows a fictionalized account of Zeami Motokiyo, who went by the name of Oniyasha in his childhood.

Motokiyo is a legendary figure in Japanese culture who revolutionized the art form and founded the Noh theater, the world’s oldest surviving theater art. The story by Mihara follows his journey during one of Japan’s most turbulent political and culturally vibrant eras. Since the manga is only 60 chapters long, and the official trailer gives a glimpse at the protagonist’s adult appearance, we can expect the story to wrap up in one season. The episode count is expected to be released after the anime premiere.

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