Top 3 Manhwa Live-Action Adaptations of 2026 So Far, Ranked

The trend of anime live-action projects has become increasingly prominent over the past few years. However, in recent years, there have been more manhwa live-action adaptations than anime live-action adaptations. This year alone has already seen the release of three major manhwa live-action adaptations on Netflix. What’s especially interesting is that two of these adaptations don’t even have anime counterparts.

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This is precisely why they have emerged as some of the standout adaptations, largely because they were adapted in the K-drama format. While two of them are K-dramas, one also has an anime adaptation, and the latest live-action is a Japanese drama. So, let’s rank these interesting Netflix live-action adaptations so far based on various factors.

3) Viral Hit

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Viral Hit is the latest live-action adaptation available on Netflix since June 11 and is based on the manhwa of the same name, as well as its anime adaptation. However, while fans expected Viral Hit to receive a K-drama adaptation, this one stands out because it is a Japanese drama, with all the characters and the setting altered for a Japanese backdrop. Though there is no explanation for why the series changed its premise, it still emerges as an intriguing adaptation.

The main appeal lies in the premise of Viral Hit, which follows a bullied kid who has had enough and decides to fight back against his tormentors. Essentially, it is a coming-of-age story, but what makes it better is the notion of streaming everything and letting the outside world know what is happening, with Kota, the main character, becoming an online hero against bullies. While this live-action adaptation is certainly an intriguing take, it lacks many elements, particularly in its acting, suggesting that it might have worked better as a K-drama, especially since the anime seems to be the stronger adaptation. Still, it is a fun six-episode series to watch on Netflix this year.

2) Bloodhounds Season 2

This is the only manhwa live-action adaptation returning for a second season this year, and it continues to build on the best elements of Bloodhounds. This K-drama is also centered around fighting, with the main characters, Kim Geon-woo and Hong Woo-jin, continuing to battle injustice with their fists. While Season 2 is a great addition, the first season had already delivered a perfectly closed narrative, with the protagonists standing as the ideal force against evil.

However, Season 2 successfully extends the series’ narrative and pushes Geon-woo and Woo-jin’s characters to a whole new level in terms of combat. Yet, the premise often feels forced and overly fictional, particularly this season. The stakes constantly seem absurdly high, and seeing Geon-woo overcome them with the support of others still feels cathartic. This proves that although Bloodhounds Season 2 wasn’t necessary, it is still a great follow-up season.

1) Teach You a Lesson

Image courtesy of Netflix

Nobody expected a manhwa K-drama adaptation like Teach You a Lesson to go as viral as it did. The series has emerged as one of the best non-English shows on Netflix this year, perfectly capturing what the manhwa set out to portray. The premise revolves around a new force being installed to restore order in schools plagued by injustice, whether it be students showing no respect to teachers, teachers involved in corruption, or other forms of wrongdoing within the education system.

Almost every episode features a new case, while the characters responsible for restoring order to these troubled schools also have compelling motivations that make their actions even more impactful. Nearly every episode ends on a cathartic note, delivering satisfying justice against the wrongdoings within the school walls. While Teach You a Lesson can be a bit over the top with its action sequences at times, the live-action adaptation of the manhwa stands out as an almost perfect adaptation and is a 2026 series that anyone could easily get hooked on.

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