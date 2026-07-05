Black Clover Season 2 Trailer Hypes the Anime’s Return After 5 Years – Watch Now

Black Clover is finally making its long awaited return for Season 2 of the anime later this year, and it’s time to get ready for a new era of the franchise after five long years with a new trailer showing it all off. This year has already seen the return of some massive blockbuster franchises, but there’s still one that fans have been waiting all year to see. Finally picking up from a cliffhanger it left off on half a decade ago, it’s time for much more of Black Clover.

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Black Clover Season 2 is one of the many franchises being represented this year as part of Anime Expo 2026, and fans in attendance were able to check out the early premiere of its first episode. But thankfully fans who weren’t able to make it also got the chance to see some new footage for the highly anticipated return as Black Clover Season 2 is showing off much more of what’s next for Asta with a slick trailer that you can check out below.

When Does Black Clover Season 2 Come Out?

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Black Clover Season 2 will be making its debut this October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule. No concrete release date has been announced as of the time of this writing, but it will be streaming with Crunchyroll outside of Japan when it hits. Ayataka Tanemura (the director behind Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King) will be taking over as director for Studio Pierrot, with Keiichiro Ochi overseeing the scripts, Itsuko Takeda handling the character designs alongside Kumiko Tokunaga, Kosei Takahashi handling prop design, and Minako Seki composing the music.

Although Black Clover has gotten a new director for Season 2, it’s still a good sign moving forward considering this director also oversaw the very well received Black Clover feature film released in the years since the original TV anime series. It wrapped up its run back in 2021, and will be picking right back up with the fights against the Spade Kingdom as it prepares for the beginning of the end for the adaptation’s take on Yuki Tabata’s original manga.

How Is Black Clover’s Anime Going to End?

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Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover officially ended the manga earlier this Spring after 11 years of serialization, and that means there’s a clear path ahead for the anime’s future. It had to end its run the first time around because its weekly episode production had pretty much caught up with the current events of the manga at the time. That’s not going to be an issue anymore as the anime readies to adapt the penultimate arc of the series over its next few seasons to come.

Black Clover will be adapting the Spade Kingdom Raid arc which sees Asta and the others heading into dangerous new territory to save Yami, and it begins the final battles for the series overall in the fallout. It’s yet to be revealed how long this new season of the series will run for, but it’s not likely going to be the nearly 200 episode behemoth that the first season was. But with nothing but action left to see, Black Clover fans are in for a treat either way.

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