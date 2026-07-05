Bleach’s Final Season Drops Awesome Trailer Ahead of July Premiere – Watch Now

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is returning for its final season later this month, and an awesome new trailer has been released showing off a cool look at these final episodes to come. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is capping off over a decade of waiting for the anime adaptation to end its run, and we’ll finally get to see the final few chapters of Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga come to life all this time. Now we’ve gotten a cool final look at these episodes before their upcoming premiere this month.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity is one of the many franchises that had something to showcase during the Anime Expo 2026 weekend, and it was here that fans got to see a brand new look at this final season of the series. A final trailer has been released for these episodes, and they reveal a much fuller look at the big key battles such as the now in action final clash between Ichigo and Yhwach. You can check it out in action below.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Releases Final Trailer at Anime Expo 2026

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity will be making its debut on July 25th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and it will be streaming exclusively with Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in international territories. The anime will be releasing its final episodes on a weekly basis, and adapts the final chapters from Tite Kubo’s original manga. And as teased by this trailer, there are some big moments on the way that fans are going to finally see in motion a decade after the manga’s original end.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been building to these final fights between Ichigo’s allies and Yhwach’s final Quincy forces. We’re going to see all of this in action as this final trailer shows the first look at some key moments from each of those fights. Showing off more of the final transformations, huge climactic moments, surprising allies, and even more surprises in store, this new trailer is really heating things up as the anime prepares for its ultimate debut later this month.

What to Know for Bleach’s Final Season?

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity made its debut in theaters late last month, however, as fans got to see the first three episodes of the final season before their full premiere this month. This first taste of the new season had quite a bit on offer as it adapted about six to seven chapters of the final slate available, and even introduced some new forms that had been designed by original series creator Tite Kubo himself. There’s still plenty to look forward to, however.

This final trailer goes deep and shows off lots of new footage that weren’t shown during the first three episodes, and that hasn’t been the case for Bleach’s final season promotional train thus far. The previous teasers and trailers ultimately had footage limited to those first three episodes, so this is in fact the best look at what’s to come yet. Hopefully it’s all able to stick the landing with its full release.

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