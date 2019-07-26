Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Shares New Mech Designs

Evangelion may have been introduced in the mid-90s, but the series doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. After making its widespread return in the public consciousness by streaming on Netflix, the franchise is about to unleash its latest feature length film with the upcoming strangely titled Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0. While the franchise has already released a breakdown of designs of the characters themselves, they are now releasing a first look at the various mechs, old and new, that will be appearing in the upcoming movie.

Crunchyroll released the new official mech designs on their Official Twitter Account, giving fans a first look at what they will experience in the upcoming Rebuild entry:

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 is set to release in the summer of next year, promising to put a cap on the Rebuild film series with the fourth installment. The Rebuild series is essentially a retelling of the original series, albeit with new animation and slightly altered story beats throughout. Introducing new characters and mechs, this new world offers new insights into the characters themselves. Obviously, the ending of this franchise is looking to be far different from the original television series.

The original ending of the television series met with an extremely mixed response, with Studio Gainax recreating the finale in the movie, the End of Evangelion.

What do you think of the mech designs that will be displayed in the upcoming film? How do you see Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 tying off the knot of the tetralogy film series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and NERV!

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.