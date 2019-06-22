Neon Genesis Evangelion Getting New Figure Designed by Afro Samurai Creator

Neon Genesis Evangelion may be seeing a resurgence, but some animated series aren’t getting the same red carpet. Afro Samurai, the medieval Japan style series that follows a wandering samurai sporting an afro in his attempt to not only avenge his slain father, but also gain the “number one headband”. The young ronin is given new life through an upcoming Evangelion figure.

Online source Anime News Network dropped the news that the figured dubbed “RIOBOT All-Purpose Human-Type Battle Weapon First Unit” which was designed by the creator of Afro Samurai:

The design combines the body and framework of the mech piloted by Neon Genesis’ protagonist Shinji Ikari, Eva Unit-01. Tokashi Okazaki, who directed both Afro Samurai and the recent DC animated original direct to video film, Batman Ninja, added a serious feudal Japan aesthetic to this organic mech suit. There’s no release date for the action figure yet but we’ll keep an eye out for when this samurai Eva makes landfall.

The figure premiered during the toy maker, Sentinel’s, 10th anniversary exhibit earlier this month. Based on the quality of their previous entries, we’re sure that this upcoming crossover figure will represent the series of Neon Genesis Evangelion and Afro Samurai quite well.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.