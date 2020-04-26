Neon Genesis Evangelion Fan Recreates Infamous Finale in Animal Crossing

✖

The latest release in the Animal Crossing franchise has made a huge impact on fans, especially now that much of the world has been impacted by the novel coronavirus quarantines. It's been a great outlet for anime fans to show off their love of the medium too as they have been bringing anime inspired custom creations to their islands. The amount of creativity that goes into each and every one of these awesome customs, and now it has evolved to the point where fans are recreating full on scenes from their favorites.

@Paralynx_ on Twitter took this one step further and recreated the infamous series finale of Neon Genesis Evangelion. As one of the most notorious finales in anime history due to how wildly it swings away from the rest of the series (and even needing to be "fixed" later through feature film releases), Neon Genesis Evangelion's "congratulations" scene can now be easily recognized even with a fun Animal Crossing filter. The anime fan villager will surely be appreciative of this!

We interrupt your regularly scheduled Spidey content with a Neon Genesis Evangelion meme made by yours truly (inspired by a shorter version by @Gunbusted) pic.twitter.com/uY7Sh0hBcy — Paralynx (Spider-verse 2 countdown) (@Paralynx_) April 24, 2020

Unfortunately, this will be the only new content from Neon Genesis Evangelion for a while. As one of the productions impacted by the COVID-19 induced state of emergency in Japan, the fourth and final film in the franchise has been delayed for the foreseeable future. Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 was initially slated to release later this Summer in Japan, but will now instead release at a later unspecified date.

The most alluring aspect of this new film is that it intends to be a proper finale to the franchise. The original ending to the anime series was embroiled with several troubles behind the scenes, and notably had a stranger end product as a result. It's been rectified through these film releases, the fourth of which fans have already been waiting nearly ten years for. Here's hoping the wait won't be for much longer!

Where were you when you first saw the final episode of Neon Genesis Evangelion? Have you checked out the classic anime now that it's on Netflix? Are you excited to see what's next to come from the franchise when the fourth and final film, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, finally debuts? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.