Animal Crossing Fans are Sharing their Cool Anime Creations

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has seen a huge explosion online as many fans have begun to dig into the newest Nintendo Switch title that released at seemingly the perfect time. What seems to be one of the biggest differences in the latest title compared to past releases, at least when it comes to fan feedback, is the fact that it allows for all sorts of custom designs for clothes and environments. While the newest Animal Crossing has already included some fun official shout outs to the world of anime, fans have gone the extra mile and brought it in their own way.

Fans have been crafting all sorts of kooky and cool custom clothing for their villagers, and have recreated some of anime’s most famous looks. The inclusions range from Katsuhiro Otomo’s Akira, Pokemon, Naoko Takeuchi’s Sailor Moon, Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter, and much more. Those are really only scratching the surface!

Taking to Twitter to share some of their unique creations (as a way for anime fans to spread these designs out even further), you can check out many of the standouts below! We tried to gather a few, but there are far too many great designs out there to include them all! Let us know your favorites in the comments, or you can hit me up directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Animal Crossing is Good for Health

All of Ash Ketchum’s Outfits from Pokemon

The Sailor Scouts Have Come to Animal Crossing!

Spider Hunting with Hunter x Hunter

Made an outfit for spider hunting #ACNH pic.twitter.com/PxQI7oaXmL — hoodle x hoodle 1999 (@hoodleehoo) March 28, 2020

The Law of Equivalent Exchange

This took me like 5 hours over 9 separate designs, would anyone want it when I unlock able sisters? #ACNH #acnhpattern #ACNHDesigns pic.twitter.com/xiTKBYTQdG — Ecologically_niche (@Jevan__) March 24, 2020

Screw the Rules, I Have Animal Crossing!

I summon… 3 Blue-Eyes White Dragon! ✨ I’m really happy with how this design turned out for my island in Animal Crossing, so I wanted to share it with everybody 😊💙❤️💙 #AnimalCrossingDesigns #ACNHDesign pic.twitter.com/lVJcHFQk4V — 海馬瀬人 ♡ (@seto_kaibas) March 28, 2020

Retsuko Has Arrived!

if youve ever wanted an eboy look with a retsuko shirt.. well then i gotchu #ACNHDesign pic.twitter.com/slOTqfEL7i — dante ratking 🐀 (@mothsteps) March 30, 2020

Let’s Hope the Witches Don’t Show Up…

Don’t Lose Your Way with this Design!

To Be Continued…