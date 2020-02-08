Evangelion’s Final Film Is Nearly Finished Recording

The recent feature length films of Neon Genesis Evangelion have taken the story that established Shinji Ikari and the group of scientists attempting to save the world at NERV as they fight against a seemingly never ending cavalcade of monstrous “angels”. As fans wait for the current tetralogy of films to come to an end with Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, one of the voice actors for the films has announced that the recording for all of the characters is nearly complete, with only Shinji’s lines needing to be completed prior to the release of the film later this year!

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 is going to be a very different story from the original ending that took place in the first television series, as well as in the film End of Evangelion which gave the series a proper conclusion as the televised ending was dealing with some terrible budgetary constraints. Whether or not the films will bring the series to a finale better than the original anime is yet to be seen, but based on the amazing animation and the films so far, we would definitely believe that it has a shot!

Voice Actor Megumi Ogata shared the update via her Official Twitter Account, stating that much of the voice recording has been completed as it stands:

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.

