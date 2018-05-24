Final ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ Movie Shares Update

Don’t blame yourself if you let Neon Genesis Evangelion slip your mind as of late. The series may be one of anime’s most iconic, but it has a terrible tendency of going MIA. But, behold — there is a new update on the mecha title’s front!

Over on Twitter, fans were taken aback when a super short update went live for Neon Genesis Evangelion‘s new film. The studio behind the flick, Studio Khara, took to social media to ask for animation submissions. The small company wants to hire animators to bring the final Evangelion: 3.0 project to life, and the update has given fans an impending update.

Yes, the movie is still in the works. And, no — Studio Khara has not forgotten about you all.

For those of you who need a quick refresher, this new movie isn’t exactly Neon Genesis Evangelion. It is the fourth and final part of a series called Rebuild of Evangelion. The franchise kicked off in September 2007 under mastermind Hideaki Anno. With three films under its belt, Rebuild of Evangelion gives an updated take on the classic mecha title, and its final movie is meant to give the series an all-new ending. So, you can see why fans have been eagerly awaiting the debut of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0.

For now, there is no word on when the fourth movie will go live. The last release in the franchise went out in November 2012, so at least six years will separate the third and fourth films. The upcoming movie was once set for a 2015 release, but it was delayed indefinitely after Anno was brought in to work on Shin Godzilla in 2016. Now, it seems the writer is ready to finish Rebuild of Evangelion, and fans are eager to see how the series comes to a close.

Are you ready for this movie to go live? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a pschological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996. Two films followed in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is one part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth‘s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follow Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts. This has also meant that series fans have eventually made a joke out of Shinji’s refusal to pilot with the often uttered, “Get in the robot, Shinji.” The series itself is known for its first abrupt finale during its first broadcast run featuring a complete collapse of its world.