Anime Fans Have Concerns About Netflix’s Dub of ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’

Netflix is supposedly bringing anime fans a brand English Dub of Neon Genesis soon. This recut of the acclaimed ’90s series will use a brand new English cast and audio track. The new version of Evangelion will be hitting Netflix in June, and there’s a ton of hype for it already building within the anime community.

However, along with the excitement, some fans are actually nervous about how this new version of Neon Genesis Evangelion will play – and they’re taking to social media to voice those concerns! Scroll below to get the immediate concerns fans have about Netflix changing on one of the most acclaimed animes ever!

So Long O.G.’s…

They let us audition- AFTER we found out auditions were being held and raised a fuss. But I wouldn’t be surprised if they threw out the files as soon as we left the studio. They never had any intention of involving us. — Amanda Winn Lee (@amandawinnlee) March 23, 2019

Fans are already lamenting this confirmation from the O.G. Evangelion voice cast that they won’t be returning. So long, an thanks for al the awesome memories!

Political Humor

Neon Genesis Evangelion dub where asuka is voiced by ben shapiro — Asuka (@KagashiArugsai) March 28, 2019

Keep this guy FAR away from our beloved Evangelion!

No Choices

neon genesis evangelion is coming to netflix

me: :)!!!

netflix: we’re redubbing it

me: oh cool! the og dub is pretty iconic though im not sure if ill—

netflix: with no option to listen to the original english dub! haha!

me: Hey Why — ren @someday ill beat kh3 (@chrobining) March 28, 2019

In world where everything is customizable, Netflix is giving fans very little choice.

Gonna Cost Ya

@netflix You guys reallllly fucked up with not putting the OG dub of Neon Genesis Evangelion your service. Not interested. I’m all for a redub, but the fact that you so rudely snubbed the great voice actors who made the dub of that show work was really cruel. — Nathan Wilburn (@NathanWilburn1) March 27, 2019

Yeah… not including that OG dub might wind up backfiring on Netflix. Anime die-hards aren’t feeling this!

What’s Good for the Goose…

@NXOnNetflix so question why is Hunter x Hunter and inuyasha and all these other animes on Netflix are allowed to keep their original English dubs but neon Genesis evangelion doesn’t just saying Netflix there are a lot of people who love the original English dub for that show. — Ethan Phaneuf (@ethan_phaneuf) March 27, 2019

Seriously, it’s not like other Netflix animes are forced to give up their original dubs – so why is Evangelion being treated differently?

Open to Change

I’m no longer excited about Neon Genesis Evangelion coming to Netflix after learning it was being re-dubbed. The original english dub was fine, don’t fix what ain’t broken, but who knows, maybe the new dub will blow me away. Only time will tell — what fite 4 (@NoahAnime) March 26, 2019

Fans sure don’t like this – but some of the more level-headed ones are open to being impressed all over again.

Not Over Yet

Neon Genesis evangelion… #care2 https://t.co/8ZJl7AI7Eg this is a petition to get the original English dub added to Netflix along with the new one Tiffany grant is asuka I can’t accept anyone else please sign to protect the dub that’s been around for so long and rightfully so. — Ethan Phaneuf (@ethan_phaneuf) March 26, 2019

Netflix better prepare: anime fans aren’t going to take this blasphemy lying down. Bring on the petitions!

You can catch Neon Genesis Evangelion streaming on Netflix starting June 21st.