Neon Genesis Evangelion Reveals Fierce Glow-in-the-Dark Statue

Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the most nihilistic anime franchises of all time, painting a picture of a world that may have never stood a chance of survival but man it sure can be pretty sometimes. To express this latter fact, the franchise is releasing an amazing glow-in-the-dark statue that brings Shinji Ikari’s Eva Unit 01 to glorious life. The disturbingly designed mech suit, crooked teeth and all, comes sprinting off the shelf and will surely make for a beautiful addition for folks looking to add another piece of merchandise to their Evangelion collection.

Crunchyroll shared the goods about the upcoming statue from Prime 1 Studio, with only 500 copies of this sprinting behemoth being released into the world, which stands tall at around two and a half feet:

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Crunchyroll]Evangelion Lights up the Night with Berserk Mode Figure https://t.co/KOJTpgDanW Prime 1 Studio is back with a new Evangelion statue… and this time it’s going wild! The new Night Battle Version reimagines the company’s previous limited-edition EVA-01 figur… — 邪鬼眼でも治水旅がしたい🎄🎋🕯🔮✨宇治平等院鳳凰堂 (@SMLanimetanbou) July 26, 2019

This limited statue may be only for the more die-hard fans of the franchise, retailing for over $1200 USD when it eventually releases. Pre-Orders are available now for any fans truly wishing to show the world just how dedicated they are to the Neon Genesis Evangelion and the mech suits that battle angels within it.

Evangelion, as you must know, recently dropped on Netflix, allowing fans both old and new, to experience the series once again and will be releasing a new movie next year, 2020, entitled Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 which be the fourth and final film in the Evangelion Rebuild series. The film series placed a brand new light onto the franchise and depicted old events with new artwork and new twists along the way.

What do you think of this amazing, and expensive, Eva Unit 01 statue? Will you take the plunge on attempting to procure one of these limited glow-in-the-dark figures? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.