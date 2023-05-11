A Shin Universe Statue Will Take The World by Storm

The Shin Universe still has one entry left to hit North America in Shin Kamen Rider, but the future of the kaiju crossover series from creator Hideaki Anno is anyone's guess at this point. While a new Godzilla movie is confirmed for this fall in Japan, it hasn't been confirmed as a sequel to the previous Japanese film focused on the lizard king, Shin Godzilla. Despite the Shin Universe's future being uncertain, new merchandise is gathering the roster for one more reunion that isn't taking place on the big screen.

The Shin Universe first began with the aforementioned Shin Godzilla in 2016, giving kaiju fans a universe that was populated with decidedly different takes on the giant monsters and those that fight them. Following the success of the new iteration of the king of the monsters, the universe expanded thanks to Shin Kamen Rider and Shin Ultraman. With the take on the motorcycle-riding sentai hero arriving this month in Japan, and set to hit the West in a timely fashion, many fans are left wondering if Anno will return at some point to unite this quartet for a "dream crossover".

Shin Universe: A Gathering Unlike Any Other

The newest statue featuring the Shin Japan Heroes Universe sees Kamen Rider, Godzilla, Ultraman, and Eva Unit 01 of Neon Genesis Evangelion back-to-back. While a movie has yet to be made that features them all, two of the properties did have an unexpected crossover years ago. As a part of Universal Studios Japan, a theme park ride that saw Godzilla taking on the Eva Units of NERV smashed together the two universes for the first time.

Spotted at the #ShizuokaHobbyShow, this radical Shin Japan Heroes Universe PLAMAX statue, featuring Ultraman, EVA Unit-01, Godzilla and Kamen Rider!



Find other PLAMAX here:https://t.co/BLQS77l11z pic.twitter.com/MIQB3qLr9i — HobbyLink Japan (@hobbylink) May 10, 2023

Presently, there has been no word regarding a release date and/or price for this statue revealed at the Shizuoka Hobby Show. Though we might never see these properties cross over in a film, it seems that there is still merchandise looking to see them all back to back. Luckily, fans have plenty of opportunities to catch Godzilla on the silver screen this fall in Japan and with the arrival of next year's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Would you look to add this Shin Universe statue to your collection? Do you think we'll one day get a kaiju crossover featuring these new takes on old favorites? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Shin Universe.