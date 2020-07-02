Viral Neon Genesis Evangelion Teaser Resurfaces with Full Short Film

When Neon Genesis Evangelion landed on Netflix last year, fans re-entered the world of NERV and the Eva Unit pilots who were fighting against the insane threats they dubbed "angels" and the anime franchise has continued picking up steam since that date, with a new viral video showing what the series might look like if brought to live action. Though an Evangelion live action film was discussed in the past in North America, the attempts at translating Shinji Ikari and company fell to the wayside, but this latest viral video shows us what could have been!

The video itself was created for a Chinese cell phone company, integrating the live action adaptation of the Evangelion in a minute long gorgeous combination of real actors with computer generated graphics. The next film in the franchise, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, has been delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn't stopping fans from revisiting the franchise time and time again.

Instagram User Catsuka shared the full story of the recent viral video that translates the legendary anime franchise of Neon Genesis Evangelion into an adaptation that has us wondering just what the story of Shinji and his fellow troubled pilots would look like on the big screen in live action:

The director of the short viral video, Somei, shared his thoughts on the creation of live action adaptation of Evangelion:

"Evangelion is an anime that was crazy and obsessed in my childhood. This year its final theater version will be released soon. I also hope to use my way to commemorate this animation throughout my growing period. Every Eva movie has a subtitle. I also chose a name for my work [√], pronounced: 'true'. The meaning is realistic. Because the core purpose of this creation is to try to make the EVA world real. On the other hand, you can also see some real-world images added to the dream section of the film."

