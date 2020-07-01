New Neon Genesis Evangelion Attraction Will Let You Explore an Eva Unit For Real

Neon Genesis Evangelion has been really making the rounds in the news lately, thanks in part to its release on Netflix last year and a resurgence in interest with fans for the world of NERV, and it has once again hit the headlines with a new attraction in Japan that will allow fans to step into Eva Unit 01 and discover what it looks like from the pilot seat. Eva Unit 01 is piloted by Shinji Ikari, an emotionally troubled teenager attempting to win the affection of his father while battling threats from beyond, and this new attraction puts fans in the driver's seat!

The "Evangelion Kyoto Base", which will have a life sized version of Eva Unit 01 that fans can enter to imagine what it would be like to pilot it within the city limits of New Tokyo, will be opening as a part of the Toe Kyoto Studio Park later this year in the fall. While the Eva Unit, unsurprisingly, won't move based on a fan's input, they will be able to have their picture taken when inside of the strange mech that helped launch a franchise that to this day resonates among anime fans around the world. The ride will also see the release of several special badges and figures that re-imagine some of the biggest characters of the anime franchise to celebrate the upcoming film, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0.

(Photo: Toei Kyoto Studio Park)

Like many other anime franchises in the world today, the upcoming fourth film in the Rebuild of Evangelion series has been delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic with a new release date yet to be confirmed. COVID-19 has made going to the theaters extremely difficult, if not impossible, so it's definitely understandable as to why the movie feels the need to push back its release date. With many films being released onto home video, we have to wonder if Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 will do the same eventually.

There have been numerous Neon Genesis Evangelion attractions in the past, with one of the most noteworthy being at Universal Studios Japan that saw the pilots of NERV squaring off against the terrifying version of the king of the kaiju in Shin Godzilla.

What do you think of this staggering new attraction from the world of Neon Genesis Evangelion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of NERV!

Via ANN

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.