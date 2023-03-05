Netflix Adds One of Anime's Best Supernatural Series

Netflix wasn't joking around when it said it was going to invest in anime. Years ago, the streaming service affirmed its plans to make anime a focus moving forward, and Netflix has made good on that promise with origins and exclusive licenses. Now, one of anime's best supernatural series has joined the site, so fans will want to check out Mononoke ASAP.

After all, the series is a gem for those who haven't seen it yet. Mononoke debuted under director Kenji Nakamura back in the Summer of 2017. Produced by Toei Animation, the ghostly series takes place during the end of Japan's Edo period, and it tells the story of a mysterious figure known as the Medicine Seller.

Mononoke, which began as a spin-off of the horror anime Ayakashi: Samurai Horror Tales, is spooky to its core. The anime follows the Medicine Seller as the low-class merchant travels across the country. The wandering soul strikes fear into civilians thanks to his ornate sword, and it doesn't take long for us to see the merchant put his weapon to use. After all, the Medicine Seller spends his days fighting against spirits known as mononoke. In order to exorcise the spirits, our hero must discover the shape, truth, and reason before wielding his blade. And over its single season, Mononoke deals with some truly terrifying spirits.

Now, Netflix has made this old-school series easily available, and we cannot recommend it enough. If you like a good supernatural mystery or ghostly thrillers, Toei Animation made this series for you. And soon, Mononoke will return as Twin Engine has ordered a film revival of the series with Nakamura at the helm.

