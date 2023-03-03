HIDIVE Announces Major Anime Partnership

In the anime streaming game, the likes of Netflix, HBO Max, and Amazon Video are all carving out their own unique paths when it comes to the medium as they add classic and new franchises to their respective umbrellas. Now, the anime-exclusive streaming service HIDIVE has announced a major move that will see all the anime-focused material from Japan's MBS Network arrive exclusively on the platform in 2023.

The series that were mentioned in the press release for this partnership include The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior which will be arriving in July of this year, with the winter arrival, Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte. The merger will also include future material that will be streamed exclusively on HIDIVE from MBS.

MBS in the past has aired the likes of Attack on Titan, Full Metal Alchemist, and Jujutsu Kaisen to name a few, though no details were given on the possibility of these becoming HIDIVE exclusives. In the past MBS also helped in creating the legendary anime film Akira, having co-produced the feature-length movie.

John Ledford, the current President of both Sentai Filmworks and HIDIVE had this to say about the deal between Sentai and Japan's Mainichi Broadcasting System (MBS for short):

"This is a truly historic agreement for HIDIVE and is the culmination of our partnership with MBS. This output deal cements Sentai's position as one of the world's most established and leading suppliers of popular and high-quality anime content. But not only that, The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: from Villainess to Savior and the other series will significantly elevate HIDIVE's reputation with fans as not only the new go-to anime streaming platform but also as the pipeline to some of Japan's most highly anticipated titles."

The current director of MBS, Shinji Nakano also shared their thoughts on the partnership:

"MBS has been continuously producing and broadcasting animated TV series for over half a century. In recent years, anime has become a solid representative of Japanese culture and has gained fans all over the world. We are pleased to partner with Sentai Filmworks, HIDIVE, and AMC Networks, a group that plays a huge part in this effort to further expand anime culture. We are accelerating our commitment to bringing anime to people around the world, without ever stopping our journey."