Chibi Godzilla Anime Announced

It might be hard to debate that the current king of the monsters, Godzilla, isn't the most popular city-destroying kaiju in the world today, with a new live-action movie arriving in Japan this fall and the sequel to the latest Legendary Pictures crossover, Godzilla Vs. Kong, is currently in production. Before either of these projects arrives, however, kaiju fans will have a new anime series to anticipate as the most adorable iteration of the lizard king, Chibi Godzilla, is receiving its own anime series this spring.

If you're unfamiliar with the much smaller version of Godzilla, Chibi Godzilla first appeared in a 2018 children's book titled "Do Your Best, Chibi Godzilla", with the smaller king of the monsters joined by chibi versions of some classic behemoths including Ghidorah, Rodan, Mothra, and Mechagodzilla to name a few. While the upcoming series, Chibi Godzilla Strikes Back, will be the first time that the tiny terror will arrive on television screens, this won't be the first anime project featuring the Chibi Kaiju. In 2020, the web anime series, "I'm Home! Chibi Godzilla" began the first of two seasons, with each episode running around thirty seconds, meaning you can binge these installments in no time at all for free by visiting Toho's Official Youtube channel here.

Chibi Godzilla: The Smallest King of The Monsters

The Official Toho Animation Youtube Channel shared the first trailer for the upcoming series, which will arrive on April 1st in Japan this year, with the footage giving us a fresh look at the new iterations of Godzilla and his fellow kaiju that look much more adorable than what we've come to know from the city-destroying titans:

On top of the two aforementioned films featuring Godzilla, Apple TV+ is currently working on a television series that will explore the MonsterVerse from Legendary Pictures, with the series casting the father/son team of Kurt and Wyatt Russell as the leads. While the kaiju-verse has a handful of projects on the way, Chibi Godzilla is the only project to release any footage so far.

