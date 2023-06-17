Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Trailer Released

Years ago, the world was changed forever when the Fire Nation attacked, and now Netflix is ready to shake up things once again. Long after its debut, Avatar: The Last Airbender is ready to tackle live-action television with help from the streamer. Avatar: The Last Airbender promises to clean up its live-action history with a massive television debut, and we've been given a first look at the series at last.

As you can see above, a teaser for Avatar: The Last Airbender just went live from Netflix, and it shows off some familiar symbols. We can see the icons used by the different elemental nations as fire, water, earth, and air come to life. Alongside a new logo, the teaser also reveals when Avatar will be debuting as Netflix wants to debut the title in 2024.

If you have not been keeping up with Avatar, you should know the series was announced in late 2018. At the time, the franchise's co-creators were involved with production, but Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko left the project in 2020 due to creative differences. Since then, production on Avatar was kept quiet as filming began in 2021. We know the live-action series will consist of eight episodes, and its principal cast includes Gordon Cormier as Aang, Dallas Liu as Zuko, Kiawentiio as Katara, and Ian Ousley as Sokka.

As for the animated side of Avatar: The Last Airbender, new projects are on the horizon. The franchise's resurgence prompted Nickelodeon to found Avatar Studios. The group, which is led by DiMartino and Konietzko, is developing several new animated projects for Avatar including a new film. The movie is slated to debut in 2025, and it will focus on Aang's gang as young adults as they undertake a new adventure.

Not caught up on all things Avatar? You can catch up on the original animated series through Paramount+ and Netflix. The hit series was eventually followed up with a sequel titled The Legend of Korra. The sequel is streaming as well, and so far, no plans have been announced to adapt Korra's tale for live action.

What do you think about this Avatar: The Last Airbender preview? Are you excited to check out the Netflix series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.