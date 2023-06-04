Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Shares First Peek at Roku

Avatar: The Last Airbender has enjoyed a massive comeback in the past few years. After making a return to Netflix, the franchise welcomed scores of fans into its community as audiences of all ages discovered Aang's charm. These days, all eyes are back on Avatar as the IP is looking to expand with tons of new content. One of these projects is Netflix's upcoming live-action TV series, and one of its stars just gave us an early peek at their character.

And who might the special bender be? It is none other than Avatar Roku! C.S. Lee took to social media earlier this week to share the sneak peek with fans, and netizens are already geeking out.

Over on Instagram, Lee posted the photos in his story, and Avatar fans were quick to save the shot before it disappeared. As you can see above, the photo doesn't show much of Lee in character, but we get to see some important elements. The close-up highlights Goku's iconic grey mustache and beard. So as of right now, fans are confident Netflix nailed this Avatar's facial hair.

This peek at Avatar Roku marks the first we've seen of the character in Netflix's adaptation. Reports confirmed Lee would be playing the Avatar ages ago, so it is nice to see something of his work. And of course, the entirety of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender has been kept quiet. Filming may have ended last year, but no official character posters from Avatar have been released let alone footage. We don't even have an official release window, but that may change soon.

After all, Netflix has announced its new TADUM event will be taking place in a matter of days. The event will take place in Brazil and stream live across the world on June 17th. A promo for TADUM has confirmed Avatar: The Last Airbender will partake in the event, and it was shortly after this announcement that Lee posted his sneak peek. Hopefully, this means fans will get a good look at Avatar shortly, so we've got our fingers crossed for now! It might not be long before Aang and his entire crew are able to show themselves to fans!

